Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Society For Getting Too Soft After ‘I Still Own You’ Line

Aaron Rodgers had a blunt message for his critics after he beat Chicago this past Sunday.

During the 24-14 win, the NFL star shouted “I still own you” after scoring a touchdown to seal the victory for the Packers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Because we live in incredibly stupid times, not everyone was impressed. For those of you wondering, the Packers quarterback doesn’t care!

Rodgers told Pat McAfee the following in part during a Tuesday interview:

Are we getting that soft as a society where we can’t have a back and forth now? I mean, somebody can pay for a ticket and say whatever the hell they want, which I think they should be able to. That’s fine, but the one time you say something back to them that gets caught on a hot mic…Now, it’s that I’ve disrespected an entire city and organization.

You can listen to his full comments below:

“Are we getting that soft as a society where we can’t have a back & forth now.. somebody can pay for a ticket & say whatever the hell they want which they should be able to but the ONE time I say something back I’ve disrespected an entire city & organization” ~@AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/6BNYBnPI4G — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 19, 2021

The more I see Aaron Rodgers on Pat McAfee’s show, the more I come to actually like and appreciate the man.

He’s genuinely smart and interesting. Yes, I hate him as a quarterback, but that doesn’t mean I can’t admit he makes some good points from time to time.

Aaron Rodgers on what prompted him to yell what he did after his rushing TD: “Sometimes you black out. In a good way. I’ve definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn’t a good way.” Adds he saw a lady giving him the double bird in the front row. pic.twitter.com/nK6EZHaboO — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 17, 2021

The world is 100% getting softer, and he’s not going to sit there and pretend it’s not. However, we have to stop that pathetic mentality from bleeding into sports at all costs.

Sports is supposed to be the one area of our lives where trash talk isn’t just tolerated, it’s actively encouraged.

I think most fans agree. For those who don’t, get lost!

“I STILL OWN YOU. I STILL OWN YOU.” — Aaron Rodgers to the Chicago Bears fans after his late rushing touchdown — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) October 17, 2021

Props to Rodgers for keeping it real.