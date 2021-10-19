Bret Bielema Seems To Throw His Roster Under The Bus For Illinois Being So Bad

Bret Bielema doesn’t seem to want too much responsibility for Illinois being terrible.

At the moment, the Fighting Illini are 2-5 and they're one of the worst teams in the entire country. You might think Bielema would put his hand up and accept responsibility for the disaster in Champagne.

Well, you’d be wrong!

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin CRUSHES Illinois. Are the Badgers officially back? Also, lots of people asking me to bring up Bielema’s physical appearance. I would never make fat jokes. Shame on all of you who wanted me to mention his size. I won’t do it! pic.twitter.com/1am68Cj0p8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

In a video tweeted late Monday afternoon by Bret Beherns, Bielema addressed the media and talked about the apparent lack of talent on the squad.

Most notably, the former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach threw his entire offensive line under the bus and claimed how nobody recruited in the past three seasons makes an impact on the two-deep.

You can watch his full comments below.

#Illini Bret Bielema not holding back about his roster today, especially OL: “I don’t believe we have a player in the 2-deep that they’ve recruited here over the last 3 years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department, that’s a major concern” pic.twitter.com/CSvWn0MmJD — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 18, 2021

What a pathetic situation we have on our hands down in Champagne. I knew Bielema wasn’t someone we should hold in high regard, but this is just low.

Is it lower than him getting run out of Fayetteville in epic fashion? No, but it’s still not good.

He’s the head coach. If he can’t develop talent, then that’s on him. Throwing a bunch of teenagers and young men under the bus beyond pathetic.

It’s just cowardly. If your guys aren’t playing at the level you want, then find a way to motivate them. If you can’t do that, then you’re in the wrong job.

I figured Bielema should know that after all his years in football, but I guess I was wrong.

Do better, Bielema. Do much better!