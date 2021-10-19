Democrats ‘In Trouble’: Leo Terrell Says Black Voters In Virginia Want School Choice And Reject Critical Race Theory

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Tuesday that Republicans are “surging” in the Virginia gubernatorial race because the state’s black community embraces school choice and rejects critical race theory (CRT).

Former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe of Virginia and leading Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin are locked in a tight contest in the Virginia gubernatorial race that has focused on the coronavirus vaccine, the economy and education.

“The issue of critical race theory, the issue of school choice, are the heart and soul of the black community,” Terrell told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy. “They want school choice, they reject critical race theory.” (RELATED: Virginia Governors Race In Dead Heat One Month Out)

Terrell said “the Democratic playbook is old, historically old, because they assume that the black voter wants government to do everything; that’s no longer the case.”

McAuliffe angered many parents when he declared in September, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

McAuliffe should never have told parents to “stay out of the curriculum of their kids … Parents have a direct right to be involved in the curriculum,” Terrell continued. The Democratic Party does not want any opposition to putting “critical race theory in the curriculum,” Terrell said, despite CRT being “rejected” by Democrats, Republicans and all races.

“They don’t accept teaching their kids racism.”

Referring to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris that will be shown in black churches in Virginia, Terrell scoffed that the congregations “are going to be exposed to a political commercial by the Democratic Party because Terry McAuliffe is in trouble.”

He said the black churches “should close their doors” to the Democratic ad.

The former school teacher said it is “very insulting” for Democrats to take the black community for granted because “the only time you see Democrats in black communities is when they want the vote … You won’t see them again they don’t come into the community” until the next election comes around.

Terrell said the Democrats “are pulling out all the stops” in Virginia because if they lose “you can tell the Democratic Party that they’re going to lose the mid-terms in 2022.” (RELATED: As Virginia Governor Race Draws To A Close, McAuliffe Will Not Name One Abortion Restriction He Supports)

Democrats have produced an ad that focuses on the animosity between Youngkin and singer Taylor Swift over the hitmaker’s song collection.