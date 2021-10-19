Watch The Newest Teaser Trailer For ‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ With Denzel Washington

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The Apple film with Denzel Washington is about the famous story from William Shakespeare, and every bit of promo we've seen looks chilling.

The latest preview is no exception. Give it a watch below.

As I’ve previously said, I haven’t thought about “Macbeth” in several years. Not since I was a kid, but there’s no question it’s one of Shakespeare’s most famous works.

The entire theme of the story is what happens when people are consumed by blind ambition.

Now, Denzel Washington will play the legendary character and the rest of the cast includes Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins and Brendan Gleeson. That’s one hell of a talented lineup.

Judging from how dark the promos are, I think we’re in for a very fun ride.

📸 The cinematography of THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH 📸 Dir: Joel Coen

DoP: Bruno Delbonnel Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, Ralph Ineson, Harry Melling#TheTragedyofMacbeth pic.twitter.com/9Vv8npW9Mg — Spoil & Chill 💬 (@SpoilerPleaser) September 21, 2021

Whether you’ve ever read Shakespeare’s story or not, I think you can safely assume the film is going to be awesome.

Everything Denzel touches turns into gold. That’s just a fact.

The Tragedy of Macbeth looks absolutely stunning 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CUh8yPgi0L — The Cinegogue (@TheCinegogue) October 18, 2021

You can catch “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starting December 25!