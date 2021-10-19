Dick Vitale Announces That He Has Cancer ‘For The Second Time In Just A Few Months’

Dick Vitale is battling cancer again.

The ESPN superstar and college basketball pundit announced on ESPN Front Row that he's battling cancer "for the second time in just a few months.

Vitale wrote the following on ESPN Front Row:

For the second time in just a few months, I’ve been diagnosed with a form of cancer. As a result of some symptoms I’ve had in recent weeks, I’ve been undergoing tests and doctors have now confirmed it’s lymphoma. I had announced in August that I underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma (which has been totally cleared), yet the doctors believe this lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated. What’s evident is that the treatment plan for this lymphoma is going to be a lot tougher, and in both cases, early detection played an important role in helping to manage the cancers.

This is obviously a scary and unfortunate situation. Vitale is one of the most visible and well-liked people in all of college sports.

He’s a legend in the game of college basketball, and he’s now battling cancer for the second time in the past few months.

It’s incredibly unfortunate.

Thanks so much to all of you for your prayers and support as I plan on fighting with all my heart to win this battle. Please know I appreciate so much that you care. https://t.co/kw7y2oeywI — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 18, 2021

However, if there’s one thing we know about Dickie V, it’s that he’s a trooper and someone who is always in high spirits.

Heading now to the hospital for 2 procedures to determine type of CHEMO that they will use to fight the cancer I have for the next 6 months . Will stay on top of the basketball world & send out various opinions — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 19, 2021

It takes a lot to get him down, and I’m not even sure it’s totally possible. I have no doubt he’ll confront this new challenge head on and to the best of his abilities.

Going to bed with a heavy heart from the hundreds of text messages,social media hits by so many of u . I am OVERWHELMED ! My family & I say THANK YOU .I Will WIN THIS BATTLE with ALL the support.Must be at hospital at 5:30 am for preparation for several procedures .🙏🙏🙏 needed — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 19, 2021

We’re all pulling for him. Let’s hope Dickie V crushes cancer!