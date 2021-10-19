Finn Wolfhard Says ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Is ‘Really Messed Up’

Finn Wolfhard has given “Stranger Things” fans a small hint about what to expect in season four.

The new season of the hit Netflix show drops in 2022, and millions of fans around the globe are excited for any news we can get. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, it sounds like it’s going to be wild. During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Wolfhard referred to season four as “really messed up.”

You can watch his full comments below.

It’s really messed up? Yeah, you don’t have to say much more. I was already excited and the more I hear, the more excited I get.

I mean, how can you not love “Stranger Things?” It’s one of the greatest shows ever made, and I’ve found myself loving it even more during my rewatch.

Currently, I’m about halfway through season three and it’s just as great as I remembered.

Now, we wait for 2022 to get here so we can get back to bingeing some new episodes. Season three came out in 2019, and waiting two and a half years is far too long.

Feed us some new “Stranger Things” content!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on season four as we have them!