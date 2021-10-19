Families Of Students Killed, Injured In School Shooting Reach Settlement With School District

The 52 families of the victims killed, injured, or traumatized during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School reached a $25 million settlement with the Broward County School District, a lawyer confirmed Monday.

The 17 families whose children or spouses were killed will receive the largest payments from the settlement, according to the South Florida SunSentinel.

Parkland families reach $25 million settlement with school district https://t.co/2MpeV0NpOg pic.twitter.com/I6EK2d9UQ5 — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) October 18, 2021

The original lawsuit alleged the school district’s negligence during the shooting contributed to the murder of 17 students and injuries of 17 more students and faculty, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Accused Parkland Shooter Attacks Prison Guard In Video Released During Court Case)

“It’s a fair and frankly remarkable result,” attorney for the families David Brill said, the South Florida SunSentinel reported. “It gives the families a measure of justice and accountability.”

The terms of the agreement have been agreed upon, but the agreement is still being drafted.

Andrew Pollack, a father who lost his daughter in the shooting, characterized the settlement as “painful money,” reported the South Florida SunSentinel.

Samantha Fuentes suffered shrapnel wounds to her face, arms, and legs during the shooting, according to the South Florida SunSentinel.

“There’s no amount of money that could reverse the event that happened on February 14th. There’s no monetary amount that could be given that fixes my mental illness, my physical disability, or erase the memory that will always haunt me and my entire community,” said Fuentes.