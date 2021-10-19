Soldier Surprises His Son During The Coin Flip Of His High School Football Game

A soldier returning home surprised his son in epic fashion.

According to NewsObserver.com, ninth-grader Fred Grooms was recently playing a junior varsity game for Helena High School in Alabama when his dad surprised him by dressing up as a ref. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once the young man realized his dad was back from deployment, the two quickly embraced. Watch the heartwarming video from WVTM 13 News below.

Is it just me or is it a bit dusty in here right now? I think the answer to that question is yes. I’m a huge sucker for videos like these.

I love the military, and I can’t imagine what it must be like for families when parents are deployed, especially when the kids get older.

I can’t imagine it’s easy at all.

Yet, it’s something our heroic military families have to learn how to deal with so that their parents can defend America.

When parents finally return home, it’s often a waterworks moment. It’s similar to when dogs see their owners after long deployments.

It pulls at my heart every time.

Props to everyone involved in this situation for pulling it off and surprising this young man! I have no doubt he loved it.

P.S.: We did something similar for my high school basketball team manager senior year. We even dressed him and let him play with his dads in the stand. Hell of a moment.