‘Top Idiot In The Country’: Howard Stern Unleashes On NBA Star Kyrie Irving Over His Vaccine Stance

Radio show host Howard Stern unleashed on National Basketball Association star Kyrie Irving over his vaccine stance, calling him an “idiot,” a “douchebag” and more.

“In terms of idiots, he’s got to be the top idiot in the country right now,” the host of “The Howard Stern Show” on Sirius XM radio shared about the unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star. The comments were noted by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday.

“Guy’s got a chance as a young man to make millions of dollars, all he’s got to do is get vaccinated, but he doesn’t want to get vaccinated,” he added.

When Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers said she hadn’t heard a reason for why Irving hasn’t taken the shot, Stern said that the Nets star didn’t need a reason, “just that he’s stupid.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You know, because this guy’s got a history of being stupid,” the shock jock explained. “He’s one of those guys who was a flat-earther too. And, you know what, he doesn’t know anything. His mind works in a very strange way.” (RELATED: Kevin Durant Reveals He’ll Wear Number 7 For The Brooklyn Nets)

The radio show host praised the Nets for telling the star, “either you’re on this team or you’re off this team.” Stern also said he wished whoever runs the Nets was running the country after the team disallowed the NBA star to participate in games until he’s vaccinated.

“I don’t know who runs the Brooklyn Nets, but I wish they were running the country,” the host shared. “I love this. Basically saying, ‘Listen, douchebag. You’ve got to do what is right. That’s it.'”

Irving previously commented on being suspended from the team over his vaccine stance and said he wasn’t getting vaccinated in protest of people losing their jobs due to the vaccine mandates.

“I’m standing with all those that believe what is right,” Irving shared on social media, the Hill noted. “Everybody is entitled to do what they feel is what’s best for themselves. Seeing the way this is dividing our world up, it’s sad to see. People are losing jobs to mandates.”