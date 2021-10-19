Jimbo Fisher Says He Loves ‘Being At A&M,’ Plans On ‘Fulfilling’ His Entire Contract

Jimbo Fisher wants fans to know he’s not going to leave Texas A&M.

Ever since LSU showed Ed Orgeron the exit, Fisher's name has been at the top of pretty much every list for who will be the new coach in Baton Rouge.

However, he’s doing his best to tamp down the rumors.

Ed Orgeron *ALLEGEDLY* hit on the pregnant wife of an LSU official and brought women to practice. Now, he’s been fired. Just a legendary downfall. pic.twitter.com/gs5mQ8g7ko — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 19, 2021

“I love being at A&M and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place,” Fisher told the media Monday.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

You know how much stock I put into statements like these from major college football coaches? Zero. I don’t put any stock in them.

Now, that’s not to say Jimbo might not be happy. I’m sure he is. He makes roughly $9 million annually and he has the Aggies trending in the right direction.

However, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t listen if LSU picked up the phone. The Tigers are a more prestigious program and they have unlimited resources.

They’re a top-three all-time SEC program and it’d be really hard to say no to that.

– interviewed for the #LSU job when the school hired Miles in 2005.

– negotiated with LSU when the school kept Miles in 2015.

– was flirted with by LSU when the school hired Orgeron in 2016. FWIW, buzz in Baton Rouge is there will not be a 4th go-around of this. https://t.co/r1vrjPuUmn — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 18, 2021

All eyes are on Jimbo when it comes to who will be running the show next in Baton Rouge, and it’s going to be fascinating to see what he chooses to do.