Editorial

Jimbo Fisher Says He Loves ‘Being At A&M,’ Plans On ‘Fulfilling’ His Entire Contract

Jimbo Fisher (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/CVL-Oc4gLG7/)

Jimbo Fisher (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/CVL-Oc4gLG7/)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jimbo Fisher wants fans to know he’s not going to leave Texas A&M.

Ever since LSU showed Ed Orgeron the exit, Fisher’s name has been at the top of pretty much every list for who will be the new coach in Baton Rouge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he’s doing his best to tamp down the rumors.

“I love being at A&M and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place,” Fisher told the media Monday.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

You know how much stock I put into statements like these from major college football coaches? Zero. I don’t put any stock in them.

Now, that’s not to say Jimbo might not be happy. I’m sure he is. He makes roughly $9 million annually and he has the Aggies trending in the right direction.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

However, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t listen if LSU picked up the phone. The Tigers are a more prestigious program and they have unlimited resources.

They’re a top-three all-time SEC program and it’d be really hard to say no to that.

All eyes are on Jimbo when it comes to who will be running the show next in Baton Rouge, and it’s going to be fascinating to see what he chooses to do.