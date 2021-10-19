POLL: Biden’s Job Approval Rating Sinks To 37%

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating continues to sink, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

Just 37% of Americans say they approve of Biden’s job performance according to the poll , down a single point from 38% on Oct. 6 . Biden’s losses with independents were slightly more severe, with 28% of independent voters saying they approve of his performance compared to 32% earlier in the month.

Approval among men declined from 35% to 30%, while Biden gained among women, jumping a single percentage point from 42% to 43%. The president also saw major losses among hispanics, dropping nine percentage points from 42% to 33%. (RELATED: Biden’s Pick For Banking Regulator Once Praised Former Soviet Union For Having ‘No Gender Pay Gap’)

The Biden administration has hit several snags in recent months related to the withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan in late August, COVID-19 vaccine mandates announced in early September and ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflation .

When asked whether they thought the country was better off or worse off compared to a year ago, 52% said they believed the country was worse, and 41% said they believed the country was better, according to the poll.

Republicans were chiefly concerned with immigration and the economy, with 28% and 24% listing them respectively as the most urgent issues currently facing the U.S. Democrats were more concerned with COVID-19, with 28% listing it as the most urgent issue.

“What worries Republicans most does not top the list of Democratic concerns, and vice versa. But for the country as a whole, the state of the economy edges out the pandemic and issues at the border as the matter of greatest concern,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said when announcing the poll’s results.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18 and sampled 1,342 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

