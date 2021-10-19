ANALYSIS: Joe Biden Is Becoming What The Media Accused Trump Of Being

A common criticism of former President Donald Trump was his tendency to announce new policy shifts or priorities for his government with little preparation done by his administration, and now his successor has developed the same habit in the first year of his term in the Oval Office.

A number of President Joe Biden’s biggest decisions so far, from vaccine mandates to the Afghanistan withdrawal, have been plagued by unforeseen bumps in the road and regulatory hiccups. Biden was elected, at least in part, on the promise of being more competent and steady-handed than Trump, but he appears just as willing to govern on a whim, leaving his administration scrambling to implement policies he enacts from a podium.