Man Catches Gigantic Hammerhead Shark In North Carolina

A paramedic caught a gigantic hammerhead shark, and the photo is unreal.

According to an Instagram post from WTOC-TV, Blake Cochran caught a 13-foot hammerhead while fishing from North Topsail Beach.

“I knew it was something big. The biggest shark I’ve caught up to this point was like four feet, and this one when it pulled in – it was insane,” Cochran explained to WTOC-TV, according to the same Instagram post.

You can take a look at the beast of a catch below.

This is another classic example of why I have no interest in going in the ocean. Laugh at me all you want, but you know where you never see shark attacks?

While walking down the sidewalk where it’s dry and safe. It’s pretty hard for a shark to get you there. That’s just a fact!

Congrats on the massive haul, but you won’t see me hopping in the ocean in the near future. I’d be insane to with creatures like that lurking down there.

It’s just not going to happen!

We’re in a war against nature, and if I have to choose between me or the sharks, I’m choosing myself to win every day of the week!

