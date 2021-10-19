EDITORIAL: Manchin’s Viral Video EXPLAINED

Democratic West Virginia. Sen. Joe Manchin has received a tsunami of backlash over the last few months, largely due to his opposition to the infamous Infrastructure bill. He is one of the few Democrats in the Senate to voice the enormous concerns over the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan. He even went so far as to call the Bill “the definition of insanity.”

This has led woke left activists to embody the insanity of their leader. Watch this video to find out more:

Manchin’s frustration is not limited to the likes of Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. Just this past Friday, Manchin hammered Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over an op-ed in a West Virginia newspaper. A week prior, Sanders accused Manchin and fellow Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of “sabotage” in a 15-minute tirade.

This back and forth bitching contest is the latest in the woke divisions defining the Democratic Party. As working families grow increasingly concerned over supply chain shortages, rising crime, mass-mandating of vaccines, I’m sure their confidence in the Democratic party can only grow stronger as their leaders act like glorified children.

Not.

