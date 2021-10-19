Nick Saban Reveals He Suffered A Bad Bruise When Texas A&M Fans Rushed The Field

Alabama football coach Nick Saban revealed Monday that he suffered a minor injury against Texas A&M.

Two weekends ago, the Crimson Tide and Saban were stunned by the Aggies in College Station and fans rushed the field to celebrate the shocking win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

During his Monday press conference, Saban showed off a sizable bruise on his arm that he suffered during the situation and said he uses it to “motivate” himself to “try to do a better job” coaching his guys.

You can watch his full comments below.

Nick Saban was asked about the dangers of fans storming the field, and showed a bruise he still has on his arm from Alabama’s game vs. Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/43VDKXakN3 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 18, 2021

I love the fact that Nick Saban is using an injury he suffered from fans rushing the field as motivation to coach better.

He’s not up there complaining, which is what I think a lot of people in his position would do. He’s simply stating he should never have been in that position to begin with.

Let’s also not forget that a police officer protecting Saban absolutely trucked a woman rushing the field who got too close to him.

Clearly, they need to step up and do better because he still got hurt!

Nick Saban is the kind of content machine that never stops giving. Props to him for not getting up there and whining. He’s always just finding new ways to get motivated about winning.