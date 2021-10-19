‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 1 Premieres January 21, 2022, Netflix Releases New Preview

“Ozark” season four will start in January.

Netflix dropped a new preview for the hit show with Jason Bateman, and the streaming giant announced that part one of the final season will start January 21, 2022. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can give the latest promo a watch below. It’s incredibly dark and sinister.

There’s no turning back now. Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres January 21, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QHEWnwLszL — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2021

I can’t tell you all how excited I am that we now have an official start date for season four, and it’s only about three months away!

I need to know how the story about the Byrdes is going to end. For three seasons, we’ve followed Marty and Wendy as they launder money and try to stay alive.

Now, we have one final season before the journey is over for good. If that doesn’t hype you up, then I don’t know what to tell you.

I’m amped up beyond words!

If you haven’t already seen the first three seasons of the hit thriller, you can stream all of them right now on Netflix! Trust me, it’s going to be the best decision you’ve made in a long time.

Every single season, especially the first one, is great.

