Petroteq Energy: Carbon Negative Approaches Are Feasible in The Oil and Gas Industry

Though there are multiple ways of eliminating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, technology-based solutions are needed to limit global warming. Nature-based solutions, such as reforestation and afforestation may be viable, but there is a need for complementary measures. Over the years, the amount of carbon emissions from human activities has been enormous, and it may be challenging to rely on natural solutions to lower the temperatures.

Petroteq Energy Inc. is a leading company in the oil and gas industry, pioneering most technology-based solutions to global warming. An industry leader, Petroteq takes pride in being a forward-thinking company rooted in innovation in energy production and as environmental stewards. The company remains committed to producing energy essential to driving the global agenda of economic prosperity while protecting and restoring the planet.

Petroteq’s ability to engineer solutions to mitigate the enormous environmental risks in the industry while still producing oil is inspirational. The company has managed to go green on energy, setting a great example for other companies in the oil and gas industry. Their solutions reduce carbon emissions and ensure that there are no emissions to water, air, and sands. In fact, their clean oil recovery technology consumes no water, has no waste tailings ponds, produces no emissions, and cleans oil sands of hydrocarbons and returns cleaned sand to the land.

While the world is still debating the feasibility of carbon-negative in the oil and gas industry, Petroteq is miles ahead incorporating the technology in its processes. In fact, Petroteq is launching a series of carbon neutral and carbon negative initiatives. Combining their technology with its overall strategy will get it closer to 175 KG/MW or 300 KG/BBL. The company aspires to achieve at least a 30%-40% reduction in its carbon dioxide emissions.

The program’s efficiency is guaranteed in their decision to mix their oil with 30% bio-glycerin, one of the waste byproducts created from biodiesel production that is already carbon neutral. Petroteq is confident that carbon-reduced fuel will be a great addition for heavy cargo transportation by road, water, and air.

Petroteq has also taken measures to fully adopt negative carbon technologies to help reduce the amounts of carbon in the atmosphere. One of its carbon-negative technologies involves drilling wells into shallow oil sands at a target depth of 600 -1500 ft. and injecting CO2 at high temperatures. This will advance oil recovery but will also produce up to 700 KG/BBL or 410 KG/MW. From production to consumer use will leaave a net negative of 60 KG/MW.

According to Petroteq, two-pronged solutions are needed to decarbonize the atmosphere and oil and gas production. They are viable solutions for reducing emissions while reducing the current carbon within the atmosphere, hence mitigating greenhouse gases’ effects on global warming. Decarbonization simply implies moving away from energy systems that produce carbon dioxide and other gas emissions, including removing carbon buildup and carbon deposits from internal combustion engines. The processes might be different, but the end goal remains the same: reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.