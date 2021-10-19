Queen Elizabeth II Turns Down ‘Oldie Of The Year’ Award Because She Doesn’t Meet ‘Relevant Criteria’

Queen Elizabeth II has turned down an “Oldie of the Year” award because she said she doesn’t meet the “relevant criteria.”

“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,” a letter from the 95-year-old royal’s assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, read that was published in the British magazine Oldie. The comments were noted by the Associated Press in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: President Biden Sends ‘Deepest Condolences’ To Queen Amid News Of Prince Philip’s Death)

HM the Queen has saluted the 2021 Oldies of the Year, declaring that ‘Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel.’ @RoyalFamily @ClarenceHouse @TheSavoyLondon #youareasoldasyoufeel sponsored by @BaillieGifford pic.twitter.com/KvHXSo9OXz — The Oldie (@OldieMagazine) October 19, 2021

The letter can be seen above and concluded with a message that read, “with Her Majesty’s warmest best wishes.”

In the past the recipients of the “Oldie of the Year” award have included people of advanced age who have made a special contribution to public life. Most notably, the head of the monarch’s family, Prince Philip, was honored by the magazine in 2011 at the age of 90. The Duke of Edinburgh died in April he was 99 years old.(RELATED: Prince William Shares Tribute To ‘Extraordinary’ Prince Philip)

Following the queen’s decline, the award officially went to 90-year-old French-American actress and dancer Leslie Caron, the piece noted.

Each year the magazine holds the tongue-in-cheek awards ceremony, People magazine noted. Past recipients include Glenda Jackson, David Hockney, Eileen Atkins, Stanley Baxter and more.

The queen was recently reportedly advised by her doctors to skip drinking and give up her nightly martini so she will be healthy enough for all the festivities next year for her Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne.