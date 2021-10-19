Salma Hayek Stuns In Black Gown With Plunging Neckline On Red Carpet

Salma Hayek definitely stole the show when she stepped out in a gown with a plunging neckline on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the sleeveless black and gold gown with a neckline that went almost to her stomach. She showed off the look at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” at the Dolby theatre. (RELATED: ‘They Just Have Kept Growing’: Salma Hayek Shuts Down Rumors She’s Had Boob Job)

She completed the look with loose hair, a black clutch and metallic gold high heels.

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

