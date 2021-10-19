Man In Dallas Goes Viral For Incredibly Realistic And Graphic Halloween Display

A man in Dallas has the most realistic Halloween decorations that you’ll probably ever see.

Steven Novak is known for his Halloween setup, but his 2021 display took things to a new level that needs to be seen to be believed.

Novak explained the following about his display to the Dallas Observer:

Last year’s hits remain: the safe, ladder, chainsaw, Roof Guy and my girlfriend. Also the fake blood made of corn syrup on the sidewalk. But there are lots of new details; 55-gallon drums are now out by the curb filled up with the shredded party [of guests]. And I made the body parts this year by cutting up mannequins then filling them with skeleton parts and Great Stuff insulation foam. … There are lots of new gimmicks to this year’s caper. The wood chipper blood fountain being the clear centerpiece and easily the most challenging prop. It took me months to find an old wood chipper for sale. The sellers were not pleased with its new purpose.

For those of you who might have forgotten, Novak went viral in 2020 because the police were called because of his decorations.

Clearly, he doesn’t care, and he’s not breaking the law. He’s just trying to get in the spooky mood! Let the man scare the living hell out of people!

Do I understand why some people might not like such a graphic display? Sure, but I also understand that it’s the Halloween season, and that means it’s time to get spooky!

Instead of women dressing up with cat ears, he has dismembered bodies in his yard. Personally, I prefer the latter. It sets up a much better vibe.

I’d rather celebrate Halloween with realistic decorations than do it with a bunch of lame costumes. Either go all out or don’t even play the game.

I give Steve two strong thumbs up of approval!