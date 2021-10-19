Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re discussing college football games not being superspreader events, Nick Rolovich getting fired for not being vaccinated, fans continue to chant “F**k Joe Biden,” Nick Saban reveals injury suffered against Texas A&M, Ed Orgeron reportedly brought women and their kids to LSU practices, Jimbo Fisher addresses LSU speculation, former Air Force officer claims UFO disabled nuclear missiles and I pranked a scam caller with a “Yellowstone” story.

Let’s jump in.

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for tuning in and make sure to check back Wednesday for another episode!