Tucker Says Feminism Is A Lie Being Exploited By Corporate Interests

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson claimed on the Oct. 13 episode of “Vince and Jason Save the Nation” that feminism is a “lie” that oppresses and hurts both men and women.

“Feminism is a lie that has been actually used to oppress black men more effectively than any system ever,” he said. “But not just black men, all men.”

WATCH:



“Feminism is, at its core, corporate propaganda which is pushed by big business in order to lower the value of labor, in order to make the system as convenient and efficient as possible. But it hurts women, it hurts men, everything about it —,” Carlson continued, before co-host Jason Nichols cut him off.

“This is not Tucker Carlson Tonight, this is going to be Vince and Jason,” Nichols said.

Carlson has been frequently critical of feminists and feminism on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” arguing during the 2020 election cycle that the “American feminist movement may be the single most corrupt movement in the world” due to relative silence surrounding sexual harassment and assault allegations against then-candidate Joe Biden. (RELATED: ‘It’s Out Of Control’: Tucker Carlson Blasts Changes That ‘Make A Mockery’ Of US Military)

More than 57% of women participated in the American workforce in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared to nearly 14% in 1966, two years after the Civil Rights Act outlawed sex discrimination. The median family income in 1966 was $7,400, compared to more than $68,000 in 2019.