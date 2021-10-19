Urban Meyer Compares Winning A Single NFL Game To Winning A College Football National Title

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer dropped a doozy of a quote about his first NFL win.

The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins this past Sunday in London, and it marked the lone bright spot in Urban Meyer’s incredibly difficult transition to the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he might be valuing his single win a bit too much.

When asked if beating the Dolphins and earning his first NFL victory was on the same level as his other accomplishments outside of national titles, Meyer responded with, “It was – maybe even including some of those games,” according to the team’s website.

Yes, Urban Meyer thinks being 1-5 in the NFL is “maybe” like winning a national title in college. Hell, they’re practically the same!

As a huge college football fan, it’s almost painful watching Meyer flounder in the NFL and say such stupid things.

Putting aside the fact that he already embarrassed himself enough with the bump and grind video, the fact he seriously compared a single NFL win to a national title is the sign of a new low.

This dude is just delusional and has no idea what he’s doing when it comes to operating in the NFL. Now, that could change at some point, but does anyone believe it will?

I damn sure don’t!

The woman in the Urban Meyer video is under investigation and might lose her job. No matter what you think about Urban Meyer, firing a woman for dancing at a bar is downright insane. What is happening to this country? pic.twitter.com/jzJ4SbnrFY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

The Jaguars are terrible and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise. He definitely shouldn’t. The Lions are just as bad and Dan Campbell is opening ripping his quarterback.

Meanwhile, it’s apparently celebration time for Meyer.

“I feel like he needs to step up more than he has.” Lions coach Dan Campbell on Jared Goff. pic.twitter.com/hkbG3RkqQj — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 17, 2021

Just pathetic stuff from the Ohio State legend.