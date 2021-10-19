The Jaguars Tweet A Video Of Urban Meyer Hyping Up The Team, Claim There Is ‘A Lot Of Love In This Locker Room’

The Jaguars want people to know there is a lot of love on the team!

Jacksonville improved to 1-5 this past Sunday when they beat the Dolphins in London, and it marked Urban Meyer’s first win in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After all the chaos that has been surrounding the squad, the Jags want fans to know everything is apparently great behind closed doors.

The team tweeted a video of Meyer addressing the team after the win and captioned it, “A lot of love in this locker room.”

A lot of love in this locker room.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/W3UTLaXej0 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 17, 2021

You’ll have to understand if I don’t buy that there is “a lot of love” in Jacksonville’s locker room. You’ll have to excuse me for not immediately buying that line.

The team has been consumed by chaos ever since the video came out of a woman dancing on Urban Meyer, and there’s been very few positives to find.

One win doesn’t change any of that.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

I think a lot of people expected Meyer to fall on his face trying to transition to the NFL, but I don’t think anyone expected it to go this poorly.

He went from a superstar college coach to being 1-5 and having issue after issue. Now, do I think he should be fired?

No, but I’m also not buying that the team all of a sudden loves him.

The woman in the Urban Meyer video is under investigation and might lose her job. No matter what you think about Urban Meyer, firing a woman for dancing at a bar is downright insane. What is happening to this country? pic.twitter.com/jzJ4SbnrFY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

We’ll see if the Jaguars can string some wins together over the coming weeks and turn the season around. I’m definitely not holding my breath.