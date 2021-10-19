‘Yellowstone’ Releases Sinister Season 4 Promo

A new promo for “Yellowstone” season four dropped late Tuesday afternoon.

The hit show with Kevin Costner returns November 7 for the start of its fourth season, and I couldn’t be more excited to watch the Duttons get revenge. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

In the latest promo, Jamie is seen pointing a gun at an unknown figure and a shot rings out once the screen is black.

Trust me when I say that this will only get you more amped up for November 7 than we all already are. Give it a watch below.

Is it November 7 already? I really wish it was because I don’t want to wait any longer! I want a new “Yellowstone” episode ASAP.

It’s been more than a year since the cliffhanger that left the entire nation speechless. Who is alive? Who is dead? We have no idea!

The good news is that we’re only a few more weeks away until season four gets underway. Yeah, you could say I’m ready to run through a wall right now!

Make sure to check back for the latest “Yellowstone” information as we have it!