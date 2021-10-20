Aaron Rodgers Crushes ‘Woke Cancel Culture’

Aaron Rodgers isn’t a fan of cancel culture.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has started becoming more and more open with his thoughts over the past year, and he now took aim at the woke mob and cancel culture during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee.

“I like to speak the truth and I’m not a part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time,” Rodgers explained during the interview with McAfee.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I’m so fortunate for this platform because I think people get to see me in a different light.. I like to speak the truth & I’m not a part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Z3yZFaiqhx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 19, 2021

Damn, Aaron Rodgers is going to eventually make me a fan with enough appearances on Pat McAfee’s show, isn’t he?

The more I hear him give his unfiltered opinion, the more I like the guy. I still hate him as the quarterback of the Packers, but as a person, we certainly agree on some things. That much is for sure.

“Are we getting that soft as a society where we can’t have a back & forth now.. somebody can pay for a ticket & say whatever the hell they want which they should be able to but the ONE time I say something back I’ve disrespected an entire city & organization” ~@AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/6BNYBnPI4G — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 19, 2021

On the topic of cancel culture, anyone who takes a stand against the stupidity of the woke movement and canceling people is someone I consider on my side.

Cancel culture is now coming for the Arizona State Sun Devils. If a college mascot offends you, then you’re a loser and sports just aren’t your thing. pic.twitter.com/6Qg122kOfs — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 31, 2021

As a society, we have to stop embracing people who think canceling others is acceptable and should be promoted.

I’m not saying people don’t say stupid things. Of course people do, but what happened to grace, understanding and growing up?

Cancel culture is a cancer on our society and people who support it are bitter losers. Don’t surrender one inch to these clowns. pic.twitter.com/oREh4RceEe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 17, 2021

It’s great to have Rodgers in the fight against the woke mob and cancel culture. That’s the kind of stuff I love to see.