Aaron Rodgers Crushes ‘Woke Cancel Culture’

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Aaron Rodgers isn’t a fan of cancel culture.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has started becoming more and more open with his thoughts over the past year, and he now took aim at the woke mob and cancel culture during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I like to speak the truth and I’m not a part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time,” Rodgers explained during the interview with McAfee.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Damn, Aaron Rodgers is going to eventually make me a fan with enough appearances on Pat McAfee’s show, isn’t he?

The more I hear him give his unfiltered opinion, the more I like the guy. I still hate him as the quarterback of the Packers, but as a person, we certainly agree on some things. That much is for sure.

On the topic of cancel culture, anyone who takes a stand against the stupidity of the woke movement and canceling people is someone I consider on my side.

As a society, we have to stop embracing people who think canceling others is acceptable and should be promoted.

I’m not saying people don’t say stupid things. Of course people do, but what happened to grace, understanding and growing up?

It’s great to have Rodgers in the fight against the woke mob and cancel culture. That’s the kind of stuff I love to see.