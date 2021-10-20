‘Americas Got Talent’ Star Gives Update From Hospital After Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

“Americas Got Talent: Extreme” star updated fans from the hospital after a stunt went horribly wrong on the set and left him fighting for his life.

“You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in,” Jonathan Goodwin captioned his post on Instagram after being rushed to the hospital. The comments were noted by Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: David Blaine Plans First Stunt In Almost 10 Years)

“A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing,” he added, as he thanked everyone for the outpouring support especially his fiancé Amanda.” (RELATED: Superstar Comedian Gives Fans Update After Passing Out And Being Hospitalized)

“I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love,” Goodwin continued. “Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, [because] it’s good shit. To death I say nananana boo boo… and to the rest of you… watch this space.”

The stuntman closed out his post by explaining how he has a “long road to recovery,” but he has a “lot left to do in this world.”

During the filming of the upcoming show, Goodwin was performing a stunt while being suspended 70 feet in the air when he was crushed between two cars, according to TMZ.

He was in a straitjacket, hung by his feet from a wire, sources told the outlet. Two suspended cars swung in the air back and forth on either side of him. The idea was that the stuntman would free himself from the restraints and avoid getting crushed by the cars, according to the outlet.

Goodwin was supposed to fall on an air mattress, as the cars swung above him, the outlet reported. But instead, the cars reportedly smashed together with Goodwin in the middle. Due to the impact of the cars colliding, the vehicles reportedly exploded and erupted into a fireball. Goodwin then fell to the ground, hit his head and was airlifted to the hospital.