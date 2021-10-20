Editorial

Baker Mayfield Is Out Against The Broncos, Case Keenum Will Start

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns talks to teammates on the sideline during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t play Thursday against the Broncos.

The Browns announced Wednesday morning that Mayfield won’t suit as he deals with a left shoulder injury. Case Keenum will get the starting nod with the former first overall pick sidelined. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is unfortunate for the Browns and fans of the team. They should be fine against the Broncos without Mayfield on the field, but there’s no guarantee of that.

The Browns are currently 3-3 and have looked really disappointing at times this season.

The Broncos are far from a joke. While they’re not good, they could give a depleted Browns offense trouble. That much is for sure.

If the Browns fall to 3-4 with only ten more games left on the schedule, they’ll have a serious uphill climb to control their own fate for the postseason.

Cleveland fans better hope Mayfield is only out for a game. If this issue lingers, there could be serious problems on the horizon.