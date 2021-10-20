Baker Mayfield Is Out Against The Broncos, Case Keenum Will Start

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t play Thursday against the Broncos.

The Browns announced Wednesday morning that Mayfield won't suit as he deals with a left shoulder injury. Case Keenum will get the starting nod with the former first overall pick sidelined.

QB Case Keenum to start versus Broncos. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2021

This is unfortunate for the Browns and fans of the team. They should be fine against the Broncos without Mayfield on the field, but there’s no guarantee of that.

The Browns are currently 3-3 and have looked really disappointing at times this season.

Case Keenum will start at QB for the Browns tomorrow, the team announced. Baker Mayfield is continuing to recover from an injury to his left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/xXeePftQtO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2021

The Broncos are far from a joke. While they’re not good, they could give a depleted Browns offense trouble. That much is for sure.

If the Browns fall to 3-4 with only ten more games left on the schedule, they’ll have a serious uphill climb to control their own fate for the postseason.

Essentially: Baker Mayfield still has a chance to play the following week. But Sunday to Thursday was just too fast. Now he’ll focus on rehab and tightening up the shoulder. https://t.co/GGQ0Q47BCO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2021

Cleveland fans better hope Mayfield is only out for a game. If this issue lingers, there could be serious problems on the horizon.