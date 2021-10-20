ANALYSIS: Is This Poll A Dead Canary In Biden’s Coal Mine?

President Joe Biden’s approval numbers have been steadily slipping in recent months, but his especially poor performance among independent voters in recent polls seems to be like a dead canary in the coal mine for the president.

In a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday, just 37% of total respondents said they approve of Biden’s job performance, a one-point decrease from an earlier poll on Oct. 6. But the president’s approval numbers among independents were even worse, with just 28% of independent voters saying they approve of his performance compared to 32% earlier in October.