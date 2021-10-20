REPORT: Popular Meat Company Abruptly Fires Employees, Shuts Down All Social Media Over Scandal

Belcampo, a popular meat producer, shut down its retail shops and restaurants Monday after reports surfaced that the company was using other companies’ meats and labeling it as their own.

Belcampo’s flagship store in Santa Monica, California, had a note written in crayon taped to the front door Monday saying the company is “closed for business,” reported Eater Los Angeles. Employees were notified via text that they were terminated and the company deleted all social media.

Farm-to-fable meat merchant Belcampo is ceasing retail, restaurant, and e-commerce operations https://t.co/DpEKwzqDuW pic.twitter.com/RuRIR7rYRC — Eater LA (@eaterla) October 19, 2021

“It is with a mixture of sadness and pride that Belcampo is ending our branded e-commerce, retail, and restaurant operations,” a message on Belcampo’s website reads.

A former Belcampo employee posted on Instagram in the summer of 2021 that Belcampo was using meat from other companies and labeling it as its own, according to Eater Los Angeles. The company responded by conducting an internal investigation and reported finding that a small percentage of its products weren’t labeled correctly. (RELATED: Ranchers Across The Country Raise Over $300 Million To Build Beef Plant In Effort To Compete With Industry Power)

Belcampo was created in 2013 with help from billionaire Todd Robinson, reported Eater Los Angeles. The company quickly became famous for its regenerative ranching and agriculture methods.

Meat prices have skyrocketed amid the coronavirus pandemic and high inflation rates. The Biden administration accused four meat producers Sept. 8 of “price fixing” during the pandemic.