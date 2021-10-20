Charles Barkley Weighs In On Kyrie Irving Refusing To Get Vaccinated, Applauds The Way The Nets Are Handling The Situation

Charles Barkley thinks the Brooklyn Nets are handling Kyrie Irving in an appropriate manner.

The Nets have decided that Irving won’t be allowed to participate in games or practices until he’s fully vaccinated. Until he’s fully vaccinated, the New York City mandate bans him for playing in home games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to that fact, the Nets drew a serious red line for Kyrie, who remains the league’s most notable holdout against the vaccine. Well, Barkley thinks the Nets are doing the right thing.

Nets GM Sean Marks statement on Brooklyn’s decision to sit Kyrie Irving until he fulfills NYC vaccination rules: pic.twitter.com/4LBIQXt7al — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2021

“I really am proud of the Nets for putting their foot down and saying we’re not going to deal with this half on, half off. The only thing that bugs me is he is still going to make $17 million sitting at home,” Barkley said in part Tuesday night while on the NBA broadcast on TNT.

You can watch his full comments below.

“First of all, you don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.” Chuck weighs in on Kyrie Irving’s situation with the Brooklyn Nets. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/bLrPbuRQkp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 20, 2021

I just don’t understand why so many people feel the need to weigh in and shame or pressure Kyrie into getting vaccinated.

He’s an adult man, and he’s made it clear he has no interest in getting vaccinated, which means he can’t play in home games. Why do other adult men think it’s their job to change his mind?

NBA star Kyrie Irving has been banned from all activities until he gets the vaccine, and he stands to lose $35 million if he holds out. She he be applauded or criticized for his decision? pic.twitter.com/KnWVwrNAOy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

I am a massive fan of Charles Barkley. I think the guy is one of the most reasonable and rational people in the country.

Yet, it’s not his place to get involved in a situation like this. It’s just not. This situation is between the Nets and Kyrie.

It’s not between Kyrie, the Nets, Barkley and everyone else who wants to weigh in. It’s that simple.

Breaking: Nets GM Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is “eligible to be a full participant.” pic.twitter.com/qMLRNfwk39 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2021

Will Kyrie eventually get the vaccine? I have no idea, but that’s a choice only he can make.