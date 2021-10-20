Charles Barkley Roasts LeBron James For Balding

Charles Barkley roasted LeBron James during warmups of the Lakers/Warriors game Tuesday night.

Prior to the game getting started, the NBA legend roasted the Lakers star for balding and said, “Gotta get the biggest headband in the world to cover that bald spot.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the hilarious clip below.

“gotta get the biggest headband in the world to cover that bald spot”

– Charles Barkley to LeBron pic.twitter.com/Fim6SQzIz3 — Alex👋 (@dbs408) October 20, 2021

You know your hair isn’t doing well when Charles Barkley, who is as bald as the day is long, is out here torching you on national TV.

When a guy without a single hair on his head is making fun of you for having a big bald spot, it might be time to pack it in.

While I don’t really care that the NBA is back, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t pumped for another season of LeBron acting like an idiot and getting dragged.

That’s without a doubt become my favorite part of every NBA news cycle. If LeBron repeats his epic performance for me last year, I might own a private jet before we crown a new champion.

