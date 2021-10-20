The Crowd For The WNBA Championship Parade Is Laughably Small

The crowd for the Chicago Sky’s WNBA championship parade was laughably small.

In a video tweeted by @gwoman9810 of the parade underway Tuesday, the streets were damn near completely empty as the Sky celebrated beating the Phoenix Mercury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below. It’s a hysterically small crowd.

To be totally fair, once the parade concluded and the players took the stage, there were people in attendance, according to photos published by the Chicago Tribune.

It’s just that an entire section of the actual route was nearly empty. In fact, it might have been completely empty.

I think I saw a guy standing by a car, but it’s honestly kind of hard to see.

While I have nothing against WNBA players, I 100% think the league is a complete joke. Not only is it a joke, but we have people in America arguing players that play in half-empty stadiums and have parade routes with no fans deserve to be paid like NBA stars.

Think I’m kidding? Two United States Senators once questioned the pay gap!

Senators Want To Know Why WNBA Players Make Less Money Than NBA Stars https://t.co/Tzr1rurIu4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 14, 2019

I’ve been to championship parades before. Most recently, I went when the Caps won. The parade route was absolutely slammed with people.

We were jammed together shoulder-to-shoulder. You could walk down the route of the Sky’s parade route openly carrying a rifle and I’m not sure anyone would even notice.

I’ve seen streets in post-apocalyptic thrillers with more crowded streets.

