Editorial

Ciara Goes Braless In Daring White Gown At Elle Event

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Ciara definitely turned heads when she went braless in a daring gown for an Elle magazine event in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old singer looked absolutely incredible in the sleeveless white floor-length number that had a leg slit that went all the way up when she stepped out on the red carpet at the ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ELLE)

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ELLE)

(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for ELLE)

(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for ELLE)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair done up, jewelry, white scarf and white high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked stunning would be a serious understatement.(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)

The superstar singer often wows at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.