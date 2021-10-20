Coroner, Cadaver Dog Called Out To Park Where Several Of Brian Laundrie’s Belongings Were Found

A coroner and cadaver dog were called to a Florida park Wednesday where several items belonging to Brian Laundrie were found, CNN reported.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner was called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park area Wednesday morning where Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, told FBI and North Port Police Department Tuesday they would help search for him at the park, according to CNN.

Authorities and the Laundrie’s searched a trail that Laundrie frequented, with authorities finding “some articles” believed to belong to him, CNN reported, citing family attorney Steven Bertolini.

A cadaver dog, two spotters and the medical examiner on scene, where a mobile unit and tent are also set up, according to CNN.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Hunter told WFLA that North Port Police sought assistance from their human remain detection K9 unit. (RELATED: Feds Pull Guns On Man That Looks Just Like Brian Laundrie Hiking On The Appalachian Trail)

Laundrie, who is wanted in connection with the homicide of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, disappeared mid-September. Laundrie’s parents say Laundrie went hiking in the Carlton Reserve, which connects to Myakkahatchee Park, and never returned, prompting them to report him missing.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Laundrie in relation to Petito’s death.

Petito and Laundrie embarked on a cross-country road trip July 2, documenting their travels on Youtube and Instagram.

Petito’s mother reported her missing on Sep. 11 after she hadn’t been heard from in several days. Laundrie, meanwhile, had returned home to his North Port home on Sep. 1 without Petito and immediately hired a lawyer. Laundrie, nor his parents, reported Petito missing. Petito was last seen Aug. 24 after she and Laundrie checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel.

Authorities launched a massive search for Petito, with the Moab City Police Department later releasing bodycam footage showing a tense interaction on Aug. 12 that captured an emotionally distraught Petito and relatively calm Laundrie after officers responded to a domestic violence altercation. A passerby allegedly saw Laundrie slapping Petito on the side of the road.

Authorities eventually found Petito’s body in Grand Teton National Park, and a coroner said she was strangled.