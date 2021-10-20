Editorial

Cowboys Safety Damontae Kazee Arrested For Allegedly Driving Under The Influence

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Damontae Kazee #18 of the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee is in some hot water with the law.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the talented NFL player was arrested early Tuesday morning in The Colony, Texas after allegedly driving under the influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Police claim they noticed “physical signs that Kazee had been drinking, and Kazee told the officer he had consumed alcohol.”

He was charged with a Class B misdemeanor DWI after failing his field sobriety test, according to the same report.

As I always say, Kazee has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have here and everyone should be thankful for it.

Having said that, he’s a massive idiot if he’s guilty of driving under the influence. There’s no excuse for anyone to hop behind the wheel after drinking.

That’s especially true for someone with NFL money who can afford a driver or an Uber.

When you get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, you’re not just putting yourself at risk. You’re putting everyone on the road near you at risk.

It’s just not worth it.

Hopefully, the authorities get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it appropriately. We simply can’t tolerate people driving under the influence.