Cowboys Safety Damontae Kazee Arrested For Allegedly Driving Under The Influence

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee is in some hot water with the law.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the talented NFL player was arrested early Tuesday morning in The Colony, Texas after allegedly driving under the influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Police claim they noticed “physical signs that Kazee had been drinking, and Kazee told the officer he had consumed alcohol.”

He was charged with a Class B misdemeanor DWI after failing his field sobriety test, according to the same report.

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday morning in a Dallas suburb and charged with driving while under the influence, police said. https://t.co/4ZHbgULwi1 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 19, 2021

As I always say, Kazee has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have here and everyone should be thankful for it.

Having said that, he’s a massive idiot if he’s guilty of driving under the influence. There’s no excuse for anyone to hop behind the wheel after drinking.

That’s especially true for someone with NFL money who can afford a driver or an Uber.

Damontae Kazee intercepts the pass in the end zone 🙌 #DallasCowboys 📺: #DALvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/w7iVuEl5fG — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021

When you get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, you’re not just putting yourself at risk. You’re putting everyone on the road near you at risk.

It’s just not worth it.

The Cowboys got free agent safeties Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse for a combined $2.254 million. The two have a total of 39 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and one interception, combining for 700+ snaps. Malik Hooker, also on a vet minimum, also plays key role. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 18, 2021

Hopefully, the authorities get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it appropriately. We simply can’t tolerate people driving under the influence.