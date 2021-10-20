‘Jokes Are Funny, People’: Chappelle Supporter Confronts Netflix Protesters Over Special

A man who appeared to support Dave Chappelle had his homemade sign destroyed after he was confronted by Netflix protesters Wednesday outside the streaming site’s headquarters in Hollywood, California, video shows.

In a clip posted on Twitter from RAWSALERTS, the Chappelle supporter is confronted by several protesters, including one who grabbed his “We Like Dave” sign and ripped it apart. Dozens of Netflix employees and their supporters were holding a walkout outside the headquarters over the legendary comedian’s latest special “The Closer,” which deals with LGBTQ issues, and the attacks he’s received from the LGBTQ community calling him “transphobic”. (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

“Why is he breaking my sign,” the supporter asked. “Don’t I have free speech rights like all of you?” (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

After the sign is destroyed, the man is left with a stick, and someone then yells “HE’S GOT A WEAPON!” He then repeated it as the group pushed him out of the crowd and told him “let’s go”.

One person approached him, telling him to drop the stick and leave. The Chappelle supporter dropped the stick, as protesters continued to hold him back from getting into the crowd.

Other protesters cheered on, as one person came up to him and started shaking a tambourine, telling him to “repent mother fucker” over and over again.

“I’m just here to say that jokes are funny, people,” the supporter of Chappelle explained. “Dave Chappelle is a funny guy. I love Dave. I don’t know why all the violence? I don’t know why all the hate?”