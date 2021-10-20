Expert Giovanti Humphries on What it Takes to Build a $100MM Brand

Growing a business into an empire requires a lot more than just hard work – it needs relentless effort and a willingness to scale up despite all odds. A business grows through the right strategies and planning that is executed properly. This requires exceptional entrepreneurial skills that only a handful of entrepreneurs have. Giovanti Humphries is one of them, rising from a life on the streets to prove his mettle in technology and business.

Giovanti was born and brought up in the suburbs of San Francisco in a place called Walnut Creek. He grew up in multiple places in the Bay Area. Unlike other successful entrepreneurs across the world, Giovanti never acquired a business management degree to prove his worth in entrepreneurship and his natural skills. He pursued a degree in political science from San Francisco State University. He later obtained an MBA from the University of Miami.

His academic qualification landed him a job as a brokerage associate at Wells Fargo. As he started working there, he began to earn recognition for his natural skills and talent in the business. Within a few years, he climbed up the ladder to become a senior manager and consequently vice president at the Wells Fargo Community Bank. This got him another big opportunity to be the vice president of business development at City National Bank in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In 2017 after a few years in his corporate job, Giovanti quit corporate finance to join a start-up based on cannabis technology. He played the crucial role of chief executive officer, taking the company to new heights within a few years. Under his leadership and through his entrepreneurial skills, the company reached the World Economic Forum in Davos. Giovanti’s commentary on cannabis and technology legislation in Malta earned loads of positive attention at the forum.

Currently, Giovanti holds a position with GW Holdings, a cannabis operator in Los Angeles. He is also the co-founder of GW Holdings and is now taking the company to new heights as a billion-dollar business. Starting from zero to a billion-dollar empire was not an easy journey for Giovanti, but he never let up. To date, he has spearheaded all the company’s operations, from strategies to planning and even execution. He has proved his mettle in not only running a billion-dollar business but also in creating one from scratch.

Giovanti grew up in the cannabis culture, and his passion for technology encouraged him to venture into the cannabis business and achieve success in it. As a boy who grew up on the streets with no strong base for entrepreneurship, he has made his way to the top, creating an empire all by himself and making him an example for people in his community.

After all these achievements, Giovanti did not forget his roots. He knows that the youth in his community need the inspiration to help them come out of the dark and chase their passion, which is what he wants to be. He is a trailblazer, willing to help others follow his path to success.