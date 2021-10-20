Fox News Host Neil Cavuto Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto has tested positive for COVID-19 and missed his show Tuesday.

The Fox Business anchor found out on Monday he contracted the virus, after his show “Your World”, and missed Tuesday’s broadcast, according to New York Daily News. The journalist credited his vaccination as the reason for handling the virus better than expected. (RELATED: Vaccinated DHS Secretary Mayorkas Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days After Event With Biden)

Just in: Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19. Cavuto, who has been public about his health challenges over the years, including a nearly 25-year journey with multiple sclerosis, was off his afternoon Fox program today. https://t.co/ztd12mWLwO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 19, 2021

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” Cavuto said in a Fox News statement. “It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you,” he continued.

Cavuto has suffered serious ailments in the past, including stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, multiple sclerosis, in addition to undergoing triple bypass surgery, The Hill reported.

#FoxNews‘ Neil Cavuto on how cancer, MS and his heart condition have shaped his work. “Life is so short. Is it worth it, being an ass? I don’t think it is,” he told TheWrap.@TeamCavuto https://t.co/4cI8wzZHJY — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 3, 2021

The news anchor has opened up in the past about the lessons he learned from his personal health trials.

“I think cancer told me, ‘Slow down. Quit stepping on hands. Don’t be a schmuck. Don’t be so enamored of yourself that you don’t think all of this can go in a moment, which it can,” he said in an interview with The Wrap.