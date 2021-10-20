Gal Gadot Stuns In Sleeveless Hot Pink Gown On Red Carpet

Gal Gadot hands down won the day when she stepped out in a gorgeous sleeveless gown on the red carpet in Los Angeles Tuesday.

The 36-year-old actress looked truly stunning in the sleeveless hot pink floor-length number with a thigh-high leg slit during her appearance on the red carpet at ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a large black rose and black high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To say the “Wonder Woman” star looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Hypes Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ With Unreal Shot)

Gadot often wows at movie premieres and other events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks over the years here.