Glenn Greenwald Says Media’s Coverage Of Jan. 6, Unvaccinated And Protesting Parents Is ‘Political Persecution’

Glenn Greenwald said the media’s coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, unvaccinated Americans, and parents who protest at school boards is “political persecution.”

During a discussion about media narratives on “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast Wednesday, the journalist and co-founder of The Intercept and Kelly talked about how the narrative of everything from Jan 6. Capitol Riots to Virginia parent Scott Smith confronting a school board after his daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted at school doesn’t change even after the facts come out. (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Blasts Brian Stelter Over CNN’s Low Ratings)

She noted how the media held on to the narrative that U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was “murdered by the [former President Donald] Trump mob” that day in January “even when they knew it wasn’t true.”

“The misreporting and the unwillingness to bend, it’s all part of the same thing,” Kelly said. “Narratives, the commitment, the desire to bring down Trump or anyone associated with him.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

“‘How dare you compare [January 6] to 9/11’ is somehow controversial,” she added.

The journalist compared Jan. 6 to what happened over the summer at Black Lives Matter rallies that “turned violent” and said he never saw that as an “insurrection,” either.

“Throughout 2020 the question always was how is this media … that was failing before Trump and then found a savior in Trump,” Greenwald said. “He saved most of those media outlets. What were they going to do in the likely scenario that he lost in 2020 as polls were showing.”

“It kept fear levels high,” Glenn said, of the Jan. 6 riot. “It is justifying all kinds of new powers in these agencies. They gave 2 billion dollars to the Capitol police five months after they were chanting defund the police.”

He noted how the “whole movement” after 2020 was about “excessive prosecution” and that “Obama appointed judges” are “giving sentences longer than prosecutors of the Justice Department are requesting. And they are being applauded.” Glenn argued that these judges and prosecutors think “the Trump movement … are terrorists,” not people with whom “Democrats and liberals have ideological disagreements.”

Megyn compared it to other narratives by the media that are pushed as one thing and then when the truth comes out is another and they don’t change the story.

Glenn said it’s “political persecution” and the “faction of the American liberalism” has become “incredibly punitive with their political adversaries.” He then compared it to how people who are unvaccinated are being treated, with liberals comparing them to “murders basically and celebrating the fact that they are losing their jobs in the middle of a pandemic.”

He also talked about how frontline workers, who were called heroes only a year ago, are now being fired because they had COVID and “believe natural immunity is efficient or have doubts about the vaccine.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Leaves Sanjay Gupta Almost Speechless As He Confronts Him About CNN’s Lies, Parents Not Wanting To Vaccinate Kids)

“And liberals want them all fired … because they’re questioning their liberal pieties,” Glenn claimed.

“Saying that the FBI is going to start to treat parents who come to school board meetings and protesting the fact their kids have to wear masks or other COVID restrictions they are gonna be treated as terrorists for terrorizing school board officials,” he added.

Greenwald argued liberals are using the FBI as tools to “persecute their political enemies,” to “punish them” in retaliation for their “dissent. That’s really what American liberalism has become.”