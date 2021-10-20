Legendary Handmaid’s Tale Author Asks A Forbidden Question, And The Liberal Mob Turns On Her

Legendary “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret E. Atwood asked the forbidden question about the use of the word “woman” and the liberal mob turned on her.

Atwood, the author of the feminist dystopian novel, tweeted an opinion article from the Toronto Star under a headline that read, “Why can’t we say ‘woman’ anymore?” The post was noted by The Daily Beast in a piece published Wednesday.

Her post included no other comment but that didn’t stop the same group who has celebrated her for coming after her. (RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Defends J.K. Rowling Trans Comments, Slams ‘Twitter Generation’ Waiting ‘To Be Offended’)

The piece noted, replies to her post ranged from claiming she was transphobic to mocking comments like, “Oh no you’re right I just tried to say it and a bunch of non-binary people stormed into my apartment and made me throw out my dresses.” (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

The author didn’t back down and later tweeted in defense of the author of the piece, Rosie DiManno, and said DiManno was “not a terf” which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” as she encouraged followers to “read the piece.”

Read her piece. She’s not a Terf. https://t.co/KLMmf0FwAq — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) October 19, 2021

Maybe you should read Rosie’s piece? https://t.co/jpkKGMMLdG — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) October 19, 2021

The backlash was similar to what famed author of “The Harry Potter” series J.K. Rowling experienced when she was also called a “terf” after she tweeted an article from the web site Devex titled, “Creating a more equal post COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“People who menstruate,” Rowling tweeted. “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

A backlash ensued against her and she later responded, “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”