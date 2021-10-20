Kamala Harris Shouts ‘Surprise’ For Her Own Surprise Birthday Party

Vice President Kamala Harris shouted “Surprise!” while walking into her own surprise birthday party Wednesday.

Harris, whose birthday is Wednesday, can be heard yelling out “Surprise!” just before entering the room in a video posted to Twitter. Everyone in the room started singing “Happy Birthday” to Harris following awkward laughs and cheers as she walked in. (RELATED: ‘She’s Just So Fake’: Megyn Kelly Compares Kamala Harris To ‘Veep,’ Says ‘She Can’t Even Fake’ Friendliness)

.@VP shouts “Surprise!” upon arriving at her own surprise birthday celebration pic.twitter.com/j9jMGqoOsH — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) October 20, 2021

Fox News contributor Joe Concha criticized Harris on Oct. 11 for not being authentic. “Yeah, there’s a reason why Kamala Harris 2020 presidential candidate never even got to 2020 as a candidate because she had an authenticity problem – one not seen since, I don’t know, Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney,” Concha said. “It just all looks and sounds so phony because it is.”

Harris, who is responsible for border policy, also faced sharp criticism Wednesday after data released by immigration officials showed more than 1.7 million encounters with migrants illegally entering the U.S. at the southern border. Chris Magnus, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the head of Customs and Border Protection, refused to characterize the situation at the southern border as a crisis, but instead characterized it as a “significant challenge.”