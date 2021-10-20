4-Year-Old Boy Hiking With Parents Falls 70 Feet Off Cliff

A four-year-old Kentucky boy fell into 70 foot gorge and survived, according to Wolfe County Search and Rescue (WCSART).

The boy—who at this time is still unnamed—was hiking with his parents near the Princess Arch in Kentucky, according to Southern Living. The boy reportedly fell off of a cliff, 70 feet down the Red River Gorge.

“During the fall, the boy struck multiple ledges and encountered sheer drops of ~30 feet, falling ~70 feet in total,” WCSART stated on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolfe County Search & Rescue (@wolfecountysar)

After the boy fell, his father ran down the cliff to get to his son. Instead of bringing his son back up the cliff and waiting for assistance, the boy’s father carried him downhill, over a suspension bridge and waited for help to arrive at Kentucky highway 715.

“Team members rendezvoused with the father and son as he reached highway 715. Incredibly, while the child was certainly scraped up and bruised, he appeared to be otherwise okay,” WCSART said.

The rescue team stated that the boy was very responsive when they arrived and said he talked about superheroes, however, they said, “the only super hero present was him.”

WCSART described the fall as, “nothing short of a miracle.”