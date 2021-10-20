EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy Calls On House Democrats To Pass Bipartisan Bill To Lock Up Cop Killers

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Wednesday on House Democrats to bring bipartisan legislation that has already passed the Senate to the floor for a vote. The bill would put those who killed law enforcement officers in prison and end a loophole that has set killers free.

The legislation is titled the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act and honors people like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Agent Jamie Zapata, who was murdered by members of the Los Zetas drug cartel in Mexico in 2011. The cartel members had their convictions overturned based on a legal technicality. The bill would end the loophole so that law enforcement officers and their families get the justice they deserve.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, McCarthy slammed Democrats for not bringing the bill to the floor for a vote. In late July, both the Zapata and Avila families wrote a letter to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and McCarthy calling on them to pass the legislation in the Democrat-controlled House.

“Just days ago, the National Police Officers’ Memorial Service was held on the grounds of the Capitol to honor heroes such as ICE Special Agent Jamie Zapata, who was murdered by the members of the Los Zetas drug cartel in Mexico in 2011. Jamie’s killers were tried and convicted in Washington, DC, but, egregiously, had their convictions overturned based on a legal technicality,” McCarthy said. (RELATED: ‘Horrific’ — McCarthy Calls On Pelosi To Bring Congress Back Before Aug. 31 Amid Bloodshed In Afghanistan)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:

S.921 – Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

“This week, House Democrats had the opportunity to pass a bipartisan bill, which passed the Senate unanimously back in May, that would have corrected this technicality and is strongly supported by our brave and heroic law enforcement officers, but they chose not to do so. Congress must pass this bill to close this loophole so no other law enforcement officer — or their family — will be denied the justice they deserve. There is no reason to delay — House Democrats must bring this bill to the floor immediately,” McCarthy added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy, House Republicans Call For Answers From Attending Physician Over Mask Mandate Implemented In Capitol)

The Daily Caller contacted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office and Hoyer’s office about when the legislation will be brought to the floor for a vote, to which they did not immediately respond.