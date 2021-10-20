‘Last Night In Soho’ Looks Outstanding

“Last Night in Soho” looks like it’s going to be a great movie.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

A featurette for the film was recently released, and it’ll only make fans more excited. Give it a watch below.

I’ve been hyping the hell out of this movie ever since I saw the first trailer, and October 29 can’t get here fast enough because I’m going to 100% watch this film.

It looks far too good to pass up.

Everyone knows I know sinister and dark stuff, and it looks like “Last Night in Soho” will easily cover both bases.

I mean, watch the previews linked in this piece and tell me that it doesn’t look awesome. It’s just not possible!

You can check out “Last Night in Soho” starting October 29. I’m 100% going to be checking this one out!