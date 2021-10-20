Mom Goes After Her Child’s School District Director Over Comments About ‘Wealthy White Women’

A Colorado mother called out her children’s school district director for her statements on “wealthy white women” and men participating in school boards in a Fox News segment Wednesday.

Molly Lamar, whose children study in the Cherry Creek School District in Denver, attended a school board meeting where candidates for the board were asked if “the board needed to have a man to better represent the community,” according to Lamar.

“I don’t think we need a man to be on our board, just because he’s a man,” said the school district director in response.

She further added that “we are not all wealthy white women who sit at home eating bonbons all day,” and later stated again that they “do not need a white man sitting on [the] board.” (RELATED: School Board Approves ‘Anti-Racism’ Resolution Following Heated Public Debate)

Lamar told Fox News host Sandra Smith that she was “shocked” by the director’s response.

“The question didn’t have anything to do with race,” Lamar said. “It was a question about gender. Did the candidates feel like the board needed to have a man to better represent the community? Miss Bates chose to take the question and direct it towards race, not only about not needing white men sitting on the board, but also to make derogatory comments regarding wealthy white women who sit at home eating bonbons all day. I took offense to both comments, especially as a stay-at-home mom.”

Parents from Virginia planned a “Parents Are Not ‘Domestic Terrorists'” Rally outside the Department of Justice Oct. 17 to protest a National School Boards Association letter that compared protesting parents at school board meetings to domestic terrorists. Meanwhile, a member of the Loudoun County School Board resigned from her post Oct. 15 after parents petitioned for her to be removed for holding illegal meetings that revealed private information from school board assemblies.