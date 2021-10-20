New York City To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine For Entire City Workforce

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that all New York City municipal workers would be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

All municipal employees, including police and firefighters, will have until Oct. 29 to receive their first shot or risk losing their jobs, according to de Blasio. City employees will receive an additional $500 in their paychecks after receiving their first dose.

“There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe,” de Blasio said in the press release. “We have led the way against COVID-19 – from fighting for the right to vaccinate frontline workers, to providing nation-leading incentives, to creating the Key to NYC mandate.”

“It’s a mandate now for all city agencies, all city workers. It’s time for everyone to get vaccinated. Our public employees are going to lead us out of the Covid era,” NYC Mayor de Blasio says on the vaccine mandate for city workers. https://t.co/2eE3zcCfKy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 20, 2021

“As we continue our recovery for all of us, city workers have been a daily inspiration. Now is the time for them to show their city the path out of this pandemic once and for all,” de Blasio added.

New York City already implemented a vaccine mandate for members of the Department of Education and New York City Health and Hospitals, according to the press release. Members of the Department of Correction have until Dec. 1 to get their first shots due to ongoing staffing shortages. (RELATED: De Blasio Says Getting Vaccinated Will’ Allow You To Enjoy All That Is Good In Life’)

“Vaccinations are critical to combating the COVID-19 pandemic. This mandate is a bold step that protects our families, friends, and communities, including those that are not yet eligible for the vaccine such as our City’s youngest residents,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services for New York City Melanie Hartzog in the press release.

