Nick Rolovich Is Taking Legal Action Against Washington State After Being Fired For Being Unvaccinated

Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich is taking legal action against the school.

Rolovich was fired Monday night by the university after he refused to get vaccinated in accordance with the state’s mandate, and it’s been the highest-profile vaccine-related firing in all of sports by far. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich because he was unvaccinated. People are making decisions made based on fear and the false promise of security and safety. We’ve crossed a very dangerous line, and this nonsense needs to end. pic.twitter.com/U3BVkNxADB — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 19, 2021

According to Pete Thamel, Rolovich’s lawyer released a statement announcing that the former head coach of the Cougars is taking legal action against WSU “for his illegal termination.”

Furthermore, Rolovich has accused AD Pat Chun of “discriminatory and vindictive” behavior.

New: Nick Rolovich’s lawyer releases a statement saying that he’s taking legal action against Washington State and all parties responsible “for his illegal termination.” He accuses AD Pat Chun of “discriminatory and vindictive” behavior. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 20, 2021

I’m not a lawyer and I have no idea how this will play out in court. It’s not in my wheelhouse of knowledge. What I do know is that this is already a PR disaster for the Cougars.

As soon as Rolovich was fired Monday night, people started pushing back. Most notably, former and current players have spoken out.

You know things are off the rails when notable faces tied to the program start undercutting the decisions that have been made.

Former #WSU QB and career @Pac12 passing leader Luke Falk weighs in on Nick Rolovich’s termination. pic.twitter.com/fmIZdk19Ir — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) October 19, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see how it shakes out for Rolovich, but something tells me this situation is going to get very messy before it’s over.