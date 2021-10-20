Paul Finebaum Says LSU Is A Better Job Than USC

Paul Finebaum thinks LSU is a better job than USC.

The Trojans are looking for a new head coach after firing Clay Helton earlier in the season and the Tigers are doing the same after pushing Ed Orgeron out the door. Which job is better? The ESPN star doesn’t even think it’s a tough call. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Finebaum said the following during a recent ESPN appearance about if LSU or USC is a better job, according to 247Sports:

Keyshawn [Johnson], I’m glad you asked me that question and it’s a legitimate question and my answer is very simply, LSU. Why? Because I think LSU is a standalone state. There is no competition. You can not live entirely off Louisiana products, but you can live well off of products just from that one state. Ed Orgeron has lost a lot of those players. Just look at the Alabama roster. There’s plenty of Louisiana kids playing. I know the greatness of USC and I think it can be great again, but the last three LSU Football coaches have won national championships. When you have a program, when Les Miles and Ed Orgeron can win national championships at your program, anybody can because I don’t think either one of them are great football coaches.

I agree with every single point that Finebaum made, and I’m not sure it’s even a close debate at this point. The PAC-12 isn’t even really relevant in the P5 at this point, and nobody fears them.

The SEC is a juggernaut conference for college football and LSU is probably the third best brand in the conference behind Alabama and Georgia.

In a great year, they’re second behind only Alabama.

The money and resources are similar at USC and LSU, but the fact of the matter is that there is a lot more talent in the south than there is in California.

That’s just a fact, and without star recruits, you simply can’t win at a high level in college football. There are stars everywhere around Baton Rouge, and a lot of them play for the Tigers.

As Finebaum pointed out, when Les Miles and Ed Orgeron win a national title there, any competent coach should be able to. The same is not true for USC.

So, it’s not a tough call. If you’re a superstar coach and you get offered the LSU job and the USC opening, ride with the Tigers.